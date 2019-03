Last summer, news broke about the city of Stuttgart and its plans to ban older diesel vehicles starting this year. Now, the German city, which is home to Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, has made it official.

The ban will be enforced starting April 1st and will affect not just visitors but also current residents of the city who own an Euro 4 diesel car or older – unless they are granted an exception, as reported by Autonews Europe.