Death Of An Icon: Lincoln Continental Production To Cease By Year End

The tenth-generation of the Lincoln Continental—reintroduced in 2016 after 14 years gone—will die again, Ford said today. Production will be halted by the end of the year in the U.S., and eventually in China as well. It’s the newest victim of America’s obsessions with SUVs.

That’s because even though Lincoln sold 112,204 cars last year, an 8.3 percent jump from 2018, it only sold 6,586 Continentals, and that number was off almost a quarter from the year before. The writing was probably on the wall when Lincoln’s parent Ford said it would kill off its cars over two years ago now.