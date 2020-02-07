Death Of An Icon: Lincoln Continental Production To Cease By Year End

The tenth-generation of the Lincoln Continental—reintroduced in 2016 after 14 years gone—will die again, Ford said today.

Production will be halted by the end of the year in the U.S., and eventually in China as well. It’s the newest victim of America’s obsessions with SUVs.

That’s because even though Lincoln sold 112,204 cars last year, an 8.3 percent jump from 2018, it only sold 6,586 Continentals, and that number was off almost a quarter from the year before. The writing was probably on the wall when Lincoln’s parent Ford said it would kill off its cars over two years ago now.



carloslassiter

This was Darringer's assessment when it was launched:

<<As for the Lincoln, it is selling rapidly because of the intense interest in the product. Ford has done a much better job of disguising their Super Fusion than Honda has done with the Super Accord Acura RLX. It wouldn't surprise me if Cadillac's decision to continue the XTS rather than kill it as was planned has to do with the enthusiasm surrounding the Continental.

The build quality is nice and overall it is a package worthy of luring people away from the played-out Audi A6 and the all-new-still-old-looking BMW 5 Series.>>

You'd think a self-proclaimed genius industry insider couldn't possibly be wrong 100% of the time, but this guy manages to pull it off!

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 10:49:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

You're psychotically fixated.

The fact is that we were sold out for our first three months allotment at that point.

The second fact is that the Continental was amazingly successful in reasserting Lincoln's identity.

The XTS staggered and certainly did not win the race.

Initially, the Continental did attract conquest sales because it was the new thing.

It ushered in the transformation that has Lincoln appropriately moving forward again.

But, as for your comment diving, you were probably that fat whiny boy on the playground that everyone HATED because he was such a pansy, sniveling little bitch to always ran to the teacher to tattle.

It must gall you that I am so much more successful in life than you are. You envy is over the top, as usual.

Once again, YOU LOSE.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 11:10:06 AM | | Votes: 1   

TauronB2G

Lincoln kinda has a history of abandoning cars on the sales floor. They give a great push when they debut and after a year... oh yeah we still have it.
IMO the continental should have had the suicide doors from the jump. They should have made it the tech showcase for Ford/Lincoln. This should have been the 1st car with self driving capability not the F150.

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 11:27:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The Continental sold well and first and the people at Lincoln gave each other the high-5 and forgot about the Continental. Then when they killed the updated CD4 Fusion with it went all support of the Continental. Ford's announcement cratered the sales of the Fusion and Continental. When the CD6 Mustang was delayed in favor of a revised S550 along with it went any notion of a speedy successor to the MKZ/Continental on CD6.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 1:08:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

But millennials love it?!?!?!

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 11:31:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The Continental began Lincoln's buyer demographic trending younger.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 1:09:25 PM | | Votes: 1   

