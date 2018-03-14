Death Of An Icon: Lincoln Will Probably Kill Continental To Due Disasterous Sales

A model once thought to hint at Lincoln's return to the glory days of American luxury may not be long for this world. After being on the market for only 18 months, the new Lincoln Continental may only get a single generation as Ford is rumored to be lining it up for the guillotine. Ford Authority cited "sources intricately familiar with Ford Motor Company’s future product plans for its premium Lincoln brand" in its report. It's a sad day if true; the Continental attempted to redefine American luxury, and its cancellation would be an admission of failure.



Read Article