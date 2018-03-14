Death Of An Icon: Lincoln Will Probably Kill Continental To Due Disasterous Sales

Agent009 submitted on 3/14/2018

6 user comments

A model once thought to hint at Lincoln's return to the glory days of American luxury may not be long for this world.

After being on the market for only 18 months, the new Lincoln Continental may only get a single generation as Ford is rumored to be lining it up for the guillotine. Ford Authority cited "sources intricately familiar with Ford Motor Company’s future product plans for its premium Lincoln brand" in its report. It's a sad day if true; the Continental attempted to redefine American luxury, and its cancellation would be an admission of failure.

cidflekken

Wait, I thought Lincoln was meeting their projections. At least that's what someone on here led me to believe last year.

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:02:35 PM

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:02:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

carloslassiter

LMAO. Build a Ford with extra chrome on it, slap on a brand name which you have ruined over the last couple decades and then act surprised when sales suck.

Still, I honestly would choose one of these over the Kia "Mall Racer".

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:17:29 PM

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:17:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

malba2367

Even the new Navigator is a sales disaster...it hasn't made much of a dent in Escalade sales and it is still outsold by the Mercedes GLS and the Infiniti QX80.

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:31:19 PM

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:31:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Miamidrive

I don't think the car is the problem, it is the brand and its aging followers. So sad.

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:36:42 PM

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:36:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MrEE

Not enough limo demand or is it a lemon?

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:40:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Hmmm, that's weird. I seem to recall MDarringer claiming when this first went on sale that millennials were lining up for the Continental. What happened?

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:57:33 PM

Posted on 3/14/2018 6:57:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

