Declining SUV Sales Lead VW To A 3.6% Decrease In February Sales

25,706 total units reported in February





Jetta sales up 55 pct. to 7,109



New Tiguan sales total 8,079 units, up 7.9 pct., leading the brand





SUV sales total 12,969 in February, making up 50 pct. of sales









CPO sales totaled 7,645 units, up 14 pct.

Volkswagen of America reported a 3.6 pct. decline for February;