Dell Gaming Car pack brings Bugatti Chiron to Forza Motorsport 7

Turn 10 Studios, the developer of Forza Motorsport 7, has just released this month’s collection of downloadable cars for the gamers. This time, it is very different from last month’s downloadable batch that included largely classic vehicles. Because for the month of February, they decided to put emphasis on the modern performance that includes bringing the Bugatti Chiron to the game.



We actually find it very strange that the Forza Motorsport 7’s extensive lineup, with over 700 vehicles, lacks the Chiron, which limits gamers to experience the top batch of hypercars. The Bugatti Chiron here has an 8.0 liter quad turbocharged W16 that enables it to produce 1,479 horsepower (1,102 kilowatts) and 1,190 pound-feet (1,599 Newton metres) of torque.



