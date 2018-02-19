Dell Gaming Car pack brings Bugatti Chiron to Forza Motorsport 7

gaf42 submitted on 2/19/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:35:47 PM

0 user comments | Views : 1,678 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: bugatti, chiron

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Turn 10 Studios, the developer of Forza Motorsport 7, has just released this month’s collection of downloadable cars for the gamers.

This time, it is very different from last month’s downloadable batch that included largely classic vehicles. Because for the month of February, they decided to put emphasis on the modern performance that includes bringing the Bugatti Chiron to the game.

We actually find it very strange that the Forza Motorsport 7’s extensive lineup, with over 700 vehicles, lacks the Chiron, which limits gamers to experience the top batch of hypercars. The Bugatti Chiron here has an 8.0 liter quad turbocharged W16 that enables it to produce 1,479 horsepower (1,102 kilowatts) and 1,190 pound-feet (1,599 Newton metres) of torque.

Read Article


Dell Gaming Car pack brings Bugatti Chiron to Forza Motorsport 7

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]