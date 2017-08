Uber Technologies Inc. said on Tuesday it was cooperating with a preliminary investigation led by the U.S. Department of Justice into possible violations of bribery laws. The preliminary investigation is the latest in a series of legal wrangles at Uber as the ride-services company waits for its new CEO to take the reins. Uber has chosen Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of Expedia Inc , as it next leader, sources have told Reuters, but the company has not yet made it official.



Read Article