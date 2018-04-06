Detroit Brand Prix Delayed After GM Executive Crashes ZR1 Corvette Into Wall

The IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix got off to a weird start on Sunday, June 3 when General Motors executive Mark Reuss crashed the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 pace car into the wall on Detroit's Belle Isle.

 

Reuss was driving the powerful ZR1 Corvette when it started to lose control, spun and crashed into the wall on Sunday. Neither he, or passenger Mark Sandy, of IndyCar, were seriously injured in the wreck. 

In the crash, the blue ZR1 pace car zips around a turn and quickly loses control as it smashed the front-end passenger side onto the track. Debris scattered everywhere as Reuss and Sandy assessed the damage.



MDarringer

LOL Howwww????

MDarringer

Posted on 6/4/2018   

