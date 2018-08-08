Detroit Three Automakers Are Now Losing Ground In The Crossover Market - How Long Until The Pickup Follows?

At least two of Detroit's Big Three automakers are moving away from passenger cars and towards larger vehicles.But as far as crossovers are concerned, they're all losing ground to foreign automakers – even in domestic production.

According to analysts cited by Bloomberg, GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler could see their portion of crossover production in the United States slip from 61 percent in 2005 to just 35 percent by 2023. The slip in passenger cars is even more dramatic. Michigan analyst Alan Baum projects the Big Three will account for just 16 percent of North American output by 2023, down from 53 percent in 2005.