Detroit Three To Meet With Trump And Discuss How To Keep Both The Fed And Investors Happy

President Donald Trump will huddle with General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and several other top executives of major U.

S. companies on Friday as the business community finds itself increasingly split over how to respond to his policies.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on Thursday quit the business leaders' group, a panel selected by Trump in December, under pressure from activists over Trump's week-old executive order halting travel to the U.S. for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.



