Did GM Shaft US Workers By Building New Blazer Crossover In Mexico?

General Motors Co. will build its second-coming of the Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico, and the United Auto Workers is not happy about it.

Within minutes of the release of the official news Thursday night that GM would bring back the Blazer SUV for the 2019 model year, the labor union issued a statement from Terry Dittes, UAW vice president and director to the UAW-GM department.

“This news that the iconic Blazer nameplate will be built in Mexico is disappointing to UAW families and communities across this country," Dittes said. "GM employs over 15,000 production workers in Mexico, pays the workers less than $3 per hour and exports over 80 percent of the vehicles to the U.S. to sell here. This is all happening while UAW-GM workers here in the U.S are laid off and unemployed. We in the UAW have always supported products manufactured and produced in the U.S. and will continue to do so as a part of the fabric of our union.”