Did Kia MISS With The New York Fashion Week Debut Of The All-new Telluride?

This past weekend, Kia Motors decided to debut its very first full-size sport-utility vehicle. This is a major moment for the Korean marque simply because it is going to square up with a lot of the luxury players and wade into uncharted territory.



The all-new Telluride could be the first luxury-oriented Kia that actually sells in volume.



There's just one thing that I can't seem to get past. The company debuted the Telluride at New York Fashion Week. To be more specific, at the runway show of Brandon Maxwell.



Who?



Unless you're a part of the high fashion scene, the name won't exactly ring a bell.



This begs the question: Why was this the ideal venue for a seven-seater SUV that's going to be making trips to local ballparks rather than fashion houses known for their couture wardrobes? Wouldn't it have been better to make a reveal during the upcoming World Series or, say, incorporate it into the start of the NBA season given that Kia is an official partner with the basketball league?



Having said that, I've got to ask: Did Kia MISS with its New York Fashion Week debut of the all-new Telluride?





