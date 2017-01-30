Did Obama And The EPA Place A Million Jobs At Risk For The Sake Of A Legacy?

Ford CEO Mark Fields informed President Donald Trump that around 1 million jobs could be at risk if newly implemented fuel economy standards aren’t adjusted. The assessment came following a meeting between the heads of major automakers and the president on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Fields, along with Mary Barra of General Motors and Sergio Marchionne of Fiat Chrysler noted that they weren’t looking to eliminate fuel economy standards, but that they wanted more flexibility after the Environmental Protection Agency recently finalized new rules for the nation’s vehicles. The trio urged the president to consider “combining various sets of government regulations and ensuring they take into account consumer demand”.

