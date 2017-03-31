Did The Detroit 3 Sway Trump From Cancelling NAFTA To Now Revising It

President Trump, who has called the North American Free Trade Agreement “the worst trade deal” ever signed by the United States, appears to have backed off his threat to abandon the deal and is instead proposing keeping major planks in place when he begins renegotiating it later this year.

But Mr. Trump, eager to showcase his tough stance against unfair trade practices, plans to sign two executive orders on Friday that will lay the groundwork for new policies and stricter enforcement of trade laws.



MDarringer

He certainly got their undivided attention.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/31/2017 4:25:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

