Did You Know That Self Driving Car You THINK You Want STILL Can't Handle, Rain, Sleet Or Snow

Agent009 submitted on 9/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:25:14 AM

1 user comments | Views : 434 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bloomberg.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As things stand today, the driverless car of the future can’t handle more than a dusting of snow.

It’s a known problem in the field, and vaguely embarrassing when the end result is supposed to be robots sophisticated enough to navigate the uncertainties of traffic and improve on lackluster human perception. In Boston, where NuTonomy has been road testing autonomous vehicles in cooperation with city planning officials, snow and seagulls have emerged as two of the biggest obstacles. “Snow not only alters the vehicle’s traction but also changes how the vehicle’s cameras and sensors perceive the street,” concluded a study by the World Economic Forum and the Boston Consulting Group.



Read Article


Did You Know That Self Driving Car You THINK You Want STILL Can't Handle, Rain, Sleet Or Snow

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

atc98092

Does this surprise anyone? Human drivers have issues with less than ideal weather, and unexpected occurrences (animals suddenly appearing, stopped cars, temporary road closures and detours) can mess with a person as well. How often does a car get rear-ended because a) the following driver wasn't paying attention or b) the lead driver does something unexpected or doesn't follow the rules of the road?

It's going to take a long time for computers and sensors to be the equal of a pair of human eyes and a functional brain.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 10:56:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]