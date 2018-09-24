Did You Know That Self Driving Car You THINK You Want STILL Can't Handle, Rain, Sleet Or Snow

As things stand today, the driverless car of the future can’t handle more than a dusting of snow.

It’s a known problem in the field, and vaguely embarrassing when the end result is supposed to be robots sophisticated enough to navigate the uncertainties of traffic and improve on lackluster human perception. In Boston, where NuTonomy has been road testing autonomous vehicles in cooperation with city planning officials, snow and seagulls have emerged as two of the biggest obstacles. “Snow not only alters the vehicle’s traction but also changes how the vehicle’s cameras and sensors perceive the street,” concluded a study by the World Economic Forum and the Boston Consulting Group.