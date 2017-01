Caroll Shelby gets all the glitz and glamour among fans of American muscle cars for his highly desirable Shelby Cobra and the Cobra badged Mustangs that followed, but many of these same enthusiasts scratch their heads at the name Don Yenko. Yenko was just as crazy as Shelby because he built high-powered Camaros in the 60s by breeching GM’s rule that none of its engines should exceed 6.6-liters in size, but he didn’t get as much attention as Shelby.



Read Article