Diesel Saving Technology Emerges, But Is It Too Late To Save The Oil Burner?

A simple, affordable and apparently foolproof solution to the problem that has led to the current worldwide ‘demonisation’ of diesel engines emissions of life-limiting NOx has been discovered by a team of British automotive research specialists at Loughborough University.

The system, called ACCT (ammonia creation and conversion technology), has reached such a promising stage that the creators are being besieged by car manufacturers, component suppliers and even owners of large diesel fleets that have heard about the innovation and are desperate to use it to solve what they see as motoring’s most urgent problem.



