Diesel not our priority: Audi Sport

gaf42 submitted on 4/4/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:47:31 PM

0 user comments | Views : 350 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: audi, diseel

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi Sport head, Stephan Winkelmann (pictured), says combining consumer demand for sporty, sustainable cars will test the limits of automotive technology as we know it.



Ever-increasing calls for faster cars means Audi Sport will fast-track its electrified model range – such as the recently announced Q4 – increasing the number of SUV models it offers while at the same time reducing its diesel-powered model mix.

Speaking to motoring.com.au at the global launch of the new RS 3 sedan and upgraded RS 3 Sportback this month, Winkelmann said exceeding customer expectations of performance with available technologies – and at an acceptable price – is an intensifying challenge, and one that would soon spell the end of diesel-powered S, RS and R variants.

Read Article


Diesel not our priority: Audi Sport

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]