Diesel not our priority: Audi Sport

Audi Sport head, Stephan Winkelmann (pictured), says combining consumer demand for sporty, sustainable cars will test the limits of automotive technology as we know it.



Ever-increasing calls for faster cars means Audi Sport will fast-track its electrified model range – such as the recently announced Q4 – increasing the number of SUV models it offers while at the same time reducing its diesel-powered model mix.



Speaking to motoring.com.au at the global launch of the new RS 3 sedan and upgraded RS 3 Sportback this month, Winkelmann said exceeding customer expectations of performance with available technologies – and at an acceptable price – is an intensifying challenge, and one that would soon spell the end of diesel-powered S, RS and R variants.



