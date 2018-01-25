Diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz cars are dead in the United States

In the United States, diesel engines were never really that big.

Sales of cars with diesel engines were even more dismal. And if there is one type of vehicle where diesel has had the most success, it would be the pickup trucks. In fact, automakers like Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram now offer diesel options in half-ton trucks. Meanwhile, Chevy offers a diesel in its mid-size Colorado, Jeep, on the other hand will soon offer its new Wrangler with a diesel model.

Clearly, there are disadvantages to offering diesel variants. Mercedes-Benz has decided to scrap its plan to offer it in its lineup. In fact, the only model it has that still has this engine is its Sprinter van. Ola Kallenius, who oversees Mercedes’ research and development, said that there is simply not enough demand for this in the United States for them to justify the extra effort.

mre30

From a business-case standpoint, that makes a lot of sense.

Mercedes is kind of behind in hybrids and electrics tho. Mercedes hybrids have always kind of sucked. At least they sell smaller cars to off set the high-gas consumption models that are so popular.

Who knows, maybe Mercedes buys Tesla once it craters just to get the electric credits. However, at its current valuation, Tesla is not really salable.

Posted on 1/25/2018 2:58:32 PM   

TheSteve

I suspected this when I corresponded with Mercedes in early 2017. At first, they assured me that a diesel GLC was coming, and then a few months later, the confirmed it did not pass the emissions regulations.

Diesel passenger vehicles never caught on in the US.

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:01:50 PM   

atc98092

It's a shame. I miss my diesel Passat, but the buyback was too good an offer to pass up and I was hoping that a diesel GLC was coming. As much as I wanted to stay in a diesel, the Equinox just wasn't quite the car I wanted. if Mazda had made good on their CX-5 diesel promise, I'd have that right now. But since I had to buy something last month, I bought the new Outback 3.6R. It has everything I wanted except for the fuel economy, and I can live with that.

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:23:13 PM   

TomM

Mercedes finally could not justify the cost of certification - since they certainly are NOT dropping Diesels in Europe. This is directly due to the problems VW had - no doubt. Sales just died.

The reason why diesels remain a viable option in Europe is the HUGE taxes on GAS - making Diesel MUCH LESS EXPENSIVE - something that never was the case in the USA. Today - you cannot justify the additional cost of a diesel engine in the USA by the added efficiency. In many cases it takes more than 10 years to do so - which may as well be NEVER.

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:52:29 PM   

