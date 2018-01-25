Diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz cars are dead in the United States

In the United States, diesel engines were never really that big. Sales of cars with diesel engines were even more dismal. And if there is one type of vehicle where diesel has had the most success, it would be the pickup trucks. In fact, automakers like Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram now offer diesel options in half-ton trucks. Meanwhile, Chevy offers a diesel in its mid-size Colorado, Jeep, on the other hand will soon offer its new Wrangler with a diesel model.



Clearly, there are disadvantages to offering diesel variants. Mercedes-Benz has decided to scrap its plan to offer it in its lineup. In fact, the only model it has that still has this engine is its Sprinter van. Ola Kallenius, who oversees Mercedes’ research and development, said that there is simply not enough demand for this in the United States for them to justify the extra effort.



Read Article