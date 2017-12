Volkswagen AG's rebound from the diesel emissions scandal and an upgraded earnings forecast has helped the stock to surge ahead of its German peers.

VW's preference shares returned 23 percent this quarter through Friday, best among European auto stocks, while Daimler has gained 5.3 percent and BMW is little changed. Porsche Automobil Holding, which owns a majority of VW common shares, has done even better -- advancing 31 percent.