Do Vehicle's NAMES Matter To YOU? WHY? Lincoln Slowly Disposing Of "MK"

Although it is the peak of automotive geekiness, there's always a lot of chatter about vehicle nameplates when they're announced and when vehicles hit the market.

And while I do seem to agree that names tend to have a more lasting impact over numbers, letters or a combination of both, I can't seem to understand one thing.

Why?

Is it because with a name you're creating a brand? Are names more relatable? Why do vehicle names matter to you, Spies?

Lincoln, which has until recently been using its "MK" nomenclature, is starting to gradually change its MKs into properly named autos. Now we have the Navigator, Continental and Nautilus. Soon, we'll have the Corsair that will replace the MKC. Of course this assumes that Lincoln doesn't change its mind before the rumored sport-utility vehicle goes into production.



Ford Motor Co. has told U.S. dealers that the next-generation Lincoln MKC will be renamed the Corsair when the compact luxury crossover is redesigned in 2020, Automotive News has learned.

Dealers were shown the Corsair, along with the next-generation Ford Escape, Explorer, Mach 1 battery-electric crossover, a small off-road SUV and a Lincoln Continental sedan with suicide doors late last month at a meeting in Orlando, according to those in the room. But the sources cautioned that Ford could change the Corsair's name before the vehicle goes into production...



Do Vehicle's NAMES Matter To YOU? WHY? Lincoln Slowly Disposing Of

User Comments

TheSteve

Some names sound stupid to me, like "Taycan." But like TomM said (and I agree), if the car is noteworthy, then then the "stupid" name will become synonymous with a noteworthy car. It's why "Mustang" rings icon, "Pinto" smells like singed hair, and "Edsel" is another word for "unqualified failure."

The name does not sell me, though.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2018 11:36:50 PM   

