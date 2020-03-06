Do YOU Have A Garage THIS Cool? If Not, THIS Is For Sale In Las Vegas.

Most of you who read Auto Spies know I'm a former Apple guy (Technical Advisor to the President, Apple Computer Canada). But what you may not know is I'm not a one hit wonder.



I also used to be SVP of Business development of the music site MP3.com in San Diego. A forgotten fact about MP3.com was it was the biggest public offering in the history of the internet until Google.



It was an amazing experience and to this day the team is still like a family.



Fast forward to 2020. One of my close buddies there was a cool dude named Anthony Spiegel. BIG car guy from Beverly Hills who is now a luxury real estate agent in Vegas.



You gotta see his latest listing...Check out the garage among other things...It's for sale and all yours for a mere $3.4m and change...



Take a look and tell us what you think. And if you buy it, we get invited to the first party!



Queensridge Custom Masterpiece I 9708 Verlaine Ct, Las Vegas from Anthony Spiegel on Vimeo.



