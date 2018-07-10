Do YOU Have One Car That You MUST Own Before You Kick It? WHAT Is It And WHY?

As an automotive enthusiast, there's a whole bunch of cars I just simply adore.

They range from large sport-utility vehicles, to pick up trucks, to hot hatches to large luxury sedans to stripped out racers and everything else in between.

But then I have a couple that I can't quite explain. Ever since I set eyes on them, I just loved them to pieces.

I've already talked about the 2002 Jaguar XJR 100. This is, strangely, along those same lines but a bit more high end.

That's because I have a crush on the late 2000s Bentley Brooklands coupe. Based on the then second-gen Azure, which was based on the aging Arnage, it is a "proper" Bentley. In other words, it wasn't a Volkswagen chassis. Although you can see some evidence of Continental GT part sharing in the Brooklands, it is largely considered one of the last real Bentley vehicles. To me, it's sensationally gorgeous and decadent.

Having said all of that, I am curious: Is there ONE or two vehicles that you MUST own before you check out? What is it and why?



Unveiled at the 2007 Geneva Auto Show, and built between 2008 - 2010, Bentley launched the second version of the 'Brooklands' as a high-performance coupé limited to just 550 cars worldwide, with the majority of these supplied to the USA, the Middle and the Far East. The model was a fixed-head version of the popular Azure and featured a two-door, four-seat pillarless coupé body. Continuing Bentley's long-standing tradition, the model employed their renowned coach-building techniques and craftsmanship skills, particularly in the cabin. Power came from a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged, V8 engine capable of producing 530 bhp, making this not only a beautiful car, but one with performance to match. Just 50 cars were supplied through the UK Bentley network and this car was one of just two supplied new by Bentley Birmingham for a cost of £275,000 at the time.

TomM

Actually - I just bought it - a Mercedes S650 Maybach.
IT will probably be my last purchase of that type of car in my lifetime.
At the time- my boss was buying a new Phantom - and made his old one (3,000 miles) available to me - but the Maybach is a superior car to the Old Phantom - and I was not going to spend for a new one. Frankly - the Maybach is more car than I needed - as well - but for about the same money I got a new car - with all the features that the old Phantom did not have. AND while the new Phantom drives maybe a little better - the Mayback easily beats the old one too.

There remains something about a V-12 engine that simply cannot be matched by any V-8 - the smoothness of the power is incredible. The Bentley with the V-8 is a boy racers car by comparison - it does look good - and should hold its current value fairly well - but ....

As far as the VW chassis - There is nothing wrong with the Bentley platform - it is just that it has been "tuned" for a little more sportiness as a drivers car - but it cannot match the Luxury ride of the Phantom or even the Maybach right now.

TomM

   

Truthy

Lexus LC V-8.

Truthy

   

