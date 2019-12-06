Do You Buy This Story? BMW Claims The M8 Is Their Supercar, No Need For Anything With More Performance

Sorry, BMW fans, but M Division head Markus Flasch tells Australia's Which Car says that the Bavarian brand has no intention to introduce a dedicated supercar. In his view, the new M8 fills that role by being "ultimate performance machine that we offer; it will be the fastest ever BMW at the Nürburgring Nordschleife," he tells Which Car.



Flasch calls the M8 "a Porsche Turbo killer,” which is an ambitious statement. The BMW uses the brand's 4.4-liter V8 from the M5 that makes 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque in the normal tune or 617 hp (460 kW) for the Competition version. The current 911 Turbo offers 533 hp (397 kW) in standard trim or 572 hp (427 kW) for the S variant.



Read Article