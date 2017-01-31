Do You Still Consider Porsche To Be A Sportscar Automaker?

There are two types of automakers in the world: those that make a variety of different automobiles, and those that focus on one kind or another.



In one category you have marques like Ford, Toyota, and even Mercedes, offering everything from hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs and sports cars. In the other, brands like Jeep and Ferrari, which focus all their energies and expertise on one vehicle type. But what about Porsche?



The German automaker made a name for itself, much like Lamborghini or Aston Martin did: namely, producing highly desirable two-door sports cars. But the Porsche of today is a very different company from the Porsche we knew decades ago.





