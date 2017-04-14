Do You Think The 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir Is Good Enough Take On The Audi Q7?

The first generation Buick Enclave three-row crossover was a smashing success, but it’s been on the market since 2008. Fortunately, Buick has just revealed the all-new 2018 Enclave at the New York Auto Show, as well as its new Avenir sub-brand. Conveniently enough, what you’re looking at is the Enclave Avenir, a supposed step up from the standard trims thanks to unique styling cues, premium materials throughout, and an even greater list of standard luxury features. Let’s start with the new Enclave itself.







