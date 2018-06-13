Documents Reveal FCA WILLINGLY Lined The Pockets Of Corrupt Union Officials

Federal prosecutors for the first time have labeled Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the UAW co-conspirators in the corruption scandal surrounding the automaker and union's jointly run training center.
The allegation was in a May 25 federal court plea agreement obtained by The Detroit News.
The filing says: "From in and before 2009 through 2015, FCA executives conspired with one another, with FCA, with officials at the UAW and with the UAW, to violate the Labor Management Relations Act."
