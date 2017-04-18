Dodge Challenger Hellcat Driver Jailed For Hitting 158 MPH

The driver was honest with the state trooper about why he was speeding. He just wanted to show off the muscle car's performance to his buddies in the car.



Late at night, when the road is empty, there can be a serious temptation to put the throttle down and watch the speedometer climb well past the legal limit. This impulse landed an Indiana driver behind bars in the wee hours of Friday morning after he pushed his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to 158 miles per hour (254.3 kilometers per hour), which was more than twice the 70-mph (113 kph) posted limit.



Read Article