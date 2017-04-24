Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Cost “Well Below Six Figures”

After three months of lead-ups with photos and videos featuring nonsensical equations and random numbers, only one figure remains elusive – how much will the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon actually cost? That’s a figure the folks at FCA are still tap dancing around, but Road & Track got something of a hint last week at the New York Auto Show. According to the magazine, FCA’s Head of Passenger Car Brands Tim Kuniskis said it would be more than a Hellcat, but “well below six figures.”



For the record, a Challenger SRT Hellcat has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $64,195. Depending on Kuniskis’ definition of 'well below,' we have roughly a $35,000 pricing window. Of course, the key phrase here is suggested retail price – demand for the limited-production Demon will almost certainly lead to “adjusted market value” prices as we’ve seen so often in the past on similar vehicles. The Demon will only be built this year, with production capped at 3,300 – 3,000 for the United States and 300 for Canada.



Read Article