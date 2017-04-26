Dodge Challenger SRT Demon too dangerous for the roads?

The 840-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon from Fiat Chrysler is so inherently dangerous to the common safety of motorists that its registration as a road-worthy automobile should be banned.



We don't reach this conclusion lightly. There are more powerful, and even faster, vehicles available from other automakers that are rightly street legal.



But just as Tesla is wrong to use consumers and the roadways to beta-test its autonomous driving technologies, Dodge is wrong to offer a purpose-built drag racer as a road-legal automobile.



