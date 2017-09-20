Dodge Credits Boost In Challenger Sales To Demon Ads

Dodge began revving up the hype machine for the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon back in January, smack in the middle of steadily rising demand for all things SUV.

Calling the factory dragster the “most-powerful, street-legal production car ever,” it released 13 slickly produced video teasers. Dodge then unveiled the Demon in a Vegas-style spectacle ahead of April’s New York auto show. The street-legal dragster was Vin Diesel’s ride in “Fate of the Furious,” and it made cameos in rap videos.

All for a car that Dodge planned to make only 3,000 copies of. But, then, the purpose of all the hype was never to sell $85,000 Demons. It was to sell less-expensive showroom versions of Dodge’s Challenger and Charger performance cars — and it’s working.



