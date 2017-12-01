Dodge Resurrects Demon Nameplate To Brand An Even Faster Hellcat Family

Dodge will resurrect a demon from its past that promises to outperform its popular 707-horsepower Hellcat models.

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV brand on Thursday announced it is “raising the bar again” with the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The car is set to make its global debut for the New York International Auto Show in April.

“It’s a next Hellcat,” Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis told The Detroit News this week at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. “It’s part of our heritage and it’s a great name.”

