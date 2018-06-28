Dodge Teases RED797 Challenger - Is The World Ready For Another 800HP Pony Car?

Agent009 submitted on 6/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:32:55 AM

1 user comments | Views : 554 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With the Demon now out of production, muscle-car fans have been wondering what SRT might be cooking up next for the Dodge Challenger.

And the answer, it seems, is the RED797. Just what is the RED797? We don't know yet, but we can take a guess or two. Though it's hard to make much out from the video, it looks to be sporting the twin hood scoops that Dodge teased (in blue) for the Challenger last month. And we like the sound of it – both from the exhaust note, and from the suggestion of what that number could stand for.



Read Article


Dodge Teases RED797 Challenger - Is The World Ready For Another 800HP Pony Car?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

coch

Yes, of course.

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2018 10:52:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]