Does BMW's The Ultimate Driving Machine Ethos AND Product Offering NEED To Be Changed To The Ultimate Technology Experience?

The more we think about it, the more we see it coming true. If you're a fan of BMW, folks, this is clearly a brand that has lost its way.



Right now the Bavarians are floundering.



THINK: What else does it have going for it aside from the all-new X7? We'll wait.



The more Agent 001 and I have been speaking about this, it's become clear: Today's mainstream drivers are not particularly interested in driving dynamics, "the ultimate driving machine" or "driving pleasure." Hell, they don't even know the difference between front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive.



Today's mainstream consumer desires, more than anything else, magical technological experiences. As I've written about previously, modern autos have shifted from being a product you establish a relationship with and cherish to a disposable piece of technology. Much like an iPhone or Android device, people have to have the latest at all costs.



