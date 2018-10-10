Does It Matter That BMWs Don't Drive Like A BMW Anymore?

Lamenting over how new BMWs aren't quite as good to drive as old BMWs is a favorite pastime among the automotive commentariat. One BMW exec, however, has had enough. In an interview with Australia's Motoring at the Paris Motor Show where the company debuted its brand new 3 Series, BMW development chief and board member Klaus Fröhlich talked up the new car's dynamic chops. While doing so, he preemptively and candidly called out the almost inevitable criticism from journalists that the new 3er won't be as light, engaging, or visually subtle as its predecessors.



