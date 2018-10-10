Does It Matter That BMWs Don't Drive Like A BMW Anymore?

Agent009 submitted on 10/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:54:39 PM

2 user comments | Views : 688 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lamenting over how new BMWs aren't quite as good to drive as old BMWs is a favorite pastime among the automotive commentariat.

One BMW exec, however, has had enough. 

In an interview with Australia's Motoring at the Paris Motor Show where the company debuted its brand new 3 Series, BMW development chief and board member Klaus Fröhlich talked up the new car's dynamic chops. While doing so, he preemptively and candidly called out the almost inevitable criticism from journalists that the new 3er won't be as light, engaging, or visually subtle as its predecessors.



Read Article


Does It Matter That BMWs Don't Drive Like A BMW Anymore?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

More probing questions from the pop-psychologist thinking minds at Autospies.

Q = "Does It Matter That BMWs Don't Drive Like A BMW Anymore?"

MrE30 A = What does it mean to drive like a BMW?

20 years ago, when "...BMW's REALLY DROVE (!!!!) like BMW's..." - BMW's were harder riding, sporty cars when automakers had to make a choice about being either "cheapo" or "luxury" or "sporty" - Mercedes choose "luxury" and BMW chose "sporty".

Today, with the advent of computer controlled, drive-by-wire systems, literally any car (within a set budget) can be programmed to drive luxury some of the time and sporty some of the time. Basically, with minor variations - the cars in a competitive class (S-Class/A8/7-series) essentially drive the same.

Also, for a car such as the 3-series sold to customers in pot-holed, crumbling USA roads, it does not make sense to deliver a "sporty" experience to all customers.

BMW's DO drive like BMW's in 2018.

The more operative question should have been

"WHY ARE BMW'S AMONG THE UGLIEST OF PREMIUM VEHICLES ON THE ROAD TODAY"

OR

"WHEN IS BMW GOING TO GET RID OF THE TWIN-KIDNEY GRILLS THAT ADD VERTICALITY TO AN OTHERWISE SLEEK DESIGN?"

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/10/2018 3:04:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

I had my 435i GC for three years, and for me personally, it had the perfect balance of drivability and livability. The ride was compliant but the handling was flat. The biggest downside was the steering which was overly light even in Sport mode. Also, the run flat tires didn't deliver much grip. If BMW had stocked the car with better tires, it definitely would have made a big different, I believe.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 10/10/2018 3:13:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]