Does Kanye West's Lamborghini Take The Prize For The UGLIEST Urus On The Road?

Say what you will about Kanye West but the guy has been able to carve out a hell of a lifestyle. Whether you like his wife — Kim Kardashian — or not, West is still famous and making loot.



Spotted in Los Angeles this past week, West was caught on camera posing next to his latest addition to his fleet: A Lamborghini Urus. West's Urus is unique for several reasons. First, it has a flesh-tone wrap — similar to what you can option on a G63, Wrangler, or Tacoma TRD Pro, I call this color prosthetic limb beige. Second, it has a set of monoblock wheels. Lastly, it has a bright blue interior — this would actually look pretty cool with the vehicle's actual exterior color, black.



When you add up the changes though, it's certainly a unique looking Urus.



To me, it actually reminds me of West's line of boots that were military inspired. So, it's not a huge surprise to see him take the Urus in this new direction.



That said, I've got to ask: Is this simply the UGLIEST Urus you've seen yet?



What say you, Spies?





