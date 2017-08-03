Does Mazda Have What It Takes To Actually Challenge The Germans?

Mazda may have lifted much of the design for the new CX-5 off of the previous car but rest assured, when it calls this new rendition “all-new,” we have to admit that after driving it (more on that later), Mazda is not spewing fake news. This is partially because it needed only to build on the current and already great CX-5 to make the new CX-5 and because the brand’s push to the premium segment has worked. The only problem with that is that prices have risen as well to help cover the tab of premium equipment and design.



