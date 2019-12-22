Does THIS Mercedes-AMG C63 S Convertible Have A WHALE Of A Color Combo Or Should It Sleep With The FISHES?

Agent00R submitted on 12/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:53:23 PM
1 user comments | Views : 568 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
As you may suspect, we really love autos here at AutoSpies.
There's just one thing though: The key to making a vehicle truly special can be found in its color combination as well as options.Over the weekend, Agent 001 stumbled upon one such interesting car in SoCal. That would be the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Convertible. It wasn't your run-of-the-mill C63 though. This particular vehicle was the Ocean Blue Edition of which, from what I can see, only 150 units were built for the U.S. market. Painted matte white, it was set off by blue accents and a bright blue top. The interior is laden with a soft-colored, gray leather. It certainly stands out in a crowd but something tells us it isn't for everyone. So, we're left wondering: Is this C63 S Convertible a WHALE of a color combination or should it sleep with the FISHES?What say you, Spies?
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Looks great!— skytop (View Profile)
Posted on 12/23/2019 12:23:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
