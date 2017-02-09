Does Tesla Have An Unhealthy Work Environment OR Are The Unions Working Their Magic? U.S. Labor Board Files Complaint...

Agent00R submitted on 9/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:09:43 PM

0 user comments | Views : 396 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The U.
S. agency in charge of enforcing labor law on Thursday filed a complaint against electric carmaker Tesla Inc, saying it found merit to workers’ complaints about unfair labor practices.

According to the National Labor Relations Board complaint, Tesla violated workers’ rights by requiring them to sign a confidentiality agreement that could bar them from talking about their working conditions and safety issues at the company’s facility in Fremont, California...
 

…“These allegations, which have been filed by the same contingent of union organizers who have been so outspoken with media, are entirely without merit,” Tesla said in a statement…


Read Article


Does Tesla Have An Unhealthy Work Environment OR Are The Unions Working Their Magic? U.S. Labor Board Files Complaint...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]