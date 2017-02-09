Does Tesla Have An Unhealthy Work Environment OR Are The Unions Working Their Magic? U.S. Labor Board Files Complaint...

The U. S. agency in charge of enforcing labor law on Thursday filed a complaint against electric carmaker Tesla Inc, saying it found merit to workers’ complaints about unfair labor practices.





According to the National Labor Relations Board complaint, Tesla violated workers’ rights by requiring them to sign a confidentiality agreement that could bar them from talking about their working conditions and safety issues at the company’s facility in Fremont, California...





…“These allegations, which have been filed by the same contingent of union organizers who have been so outspoken with media, are entirely without merit,” Tesla said in a statement…