Does Tesla's Cybertruck With A Camper Package Make You Dream Of The Possibilities?

Elon Musk did as he promised and shocked the world with the debut of the Tesla Cybertruck this evening.

Its design may be the most polarizing to come along since... well, ever, but there are also many details about this truck that have us excited. One in particular is the possibility of a camping set up featuring a bed tent and outdoor kitchen.

The possibility that Tesla offers such an option is based solely on an image of the Cybertruck set up for camping that was among the official batch released by the company. It may be this image is only meant to show what's possible in terms of upfitting the Cybertruck. That said, Tesla is surely aware how popular overlanding has become and that it's one of the first uses people will think of for the Cybertruck.


joneshamilton

This is a joke, right!

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 11:25:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

No. Just based on the aerodynamics alone, this can't be the design the come to market with. Show off for the crowd featuring new materials for the body and the glass are fine, but range matters and you won't get that with a wedge with sharp edges.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 11:55:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

click for Agent001's Tesla fund.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/22/2019 11:57:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

