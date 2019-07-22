Does The 2020 C8 Corvette's Packaging And Pricing Completely DESTROY Vehicles Like The Cayman, Supra And M4? Is It Game OVER?

Now I know there's some strong opinions out there on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette but if I were to grade General Motors' mid-engine attempt, it would shake out something like this:



Exterior: B



Interior: D



Packaging/pricing: A+



While the 2020 C8 Corvette GM showed us is still a pre-production vehicle with preliminary specifications, there's no way around it. It's a helluva package. Nearly 500 horsepower mated to a dual-clutch transmission with a fancy front-end lift kit and is capable of hitting 60 mph in three seconds.



All for UNDER $60,000.



The competition seems to be completely screwed, if I am honest. Just think of the latest vehicles occupying that territory. The Porsche 718 Cayman starts at $57,000 and ratchets up VERY quickly. The Toyota Supra everyone was waiting for kicks off at about $54,000. The BMW M4 has a base price of $69,000.



It seems like the writing is on the wall, Spies, but I've got to ask: Is it game OVER for the 718 Cayman, Supra and M4 now that the C8 Corvette is here to play ball?







