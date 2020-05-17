Does The 2021 Kia Telluride Have A BLACK Future? And WHEN Will They FINALLY Release It?

There are a few vehicles we are 100% will have no issues regaining positive sales momentum once this pandemic hysteria ends.



And one of them that you can take to the BANK is the 2021 Kia Telluride.



Rumors have been swirling and one juicy one is going 'viral'. Sorry, this lockdown is getting to us.



And that rumor is Kia is will go full Faux Rolls with an all black limited edition.



The buzz is it will look like this Murdered-Out Mojave







So what's your call Spies? Would the black edition be on your list or would you prefer a more off-road style adventure look? Or BOTH?



We're also hearing late summer announcement and in dealers this Nov/Dec.







Read Article