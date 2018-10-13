Does The All-new Porsche 911 (992) Sound Like A STUD or DUD To You In This Prototype Ridealong?

The Porsche 911 is one of the greatest sports cars on the planet.



That's not even an opinion. At this point it's fact.



With over 50 years of iteration, one wonders how the boys and girls from Stuttgart are able to deliver consistently. With the all-new 911 on the way — dubbed the 992 — it is expected to bring the heat. Frankly, Porsche has no other choice.



But what will make this generation 911 better than the preceding ones? Will it be better, necessarily? It depends on what you value, Spies!



If you overweight speed, technology, space and a more muffled experience, this may be the car for you. We know this because our friends over at CAR magazine went for a ridealong with Porsche in a prototype vehicle.



According to CAR, the Carrera will come with a 3.0-liter good for 377 horsepower and the Carrera 2S will boast 444 horsepower. The latter will hit zero to 60 in 3.7 seconds thanks to PDK.



For MORE details, click the link after the jump.





...



New Porsche 911 (992): verdict The 911 is awash with tech, but from the passenger seat at least it looks like Porsche has directed the new technology for good. The new 992 is more compliant, techier and easier on the CO2 regs – but skip through a handful of menus and it’s arguably more aggressive than the car before. Cruiser or bruiser? Swipe left or right.



