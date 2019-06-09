Does The All-new Porsche Taycan's Interior Look Like It Was Inspired By Apple iOS Or Android?

Looking through several clips of the Porsche Taycan's interior, two things are certain: First, there's a lot of screens. Second, it's a heavy, menu-based system.



Ease of use doesn't appear to be a top priority when Porsche's design team went to work. And from what we've seen, the cars on display showed definite lag when jumping from menu to menu — of course there's a chance the software isn't totally finalized yet, but who knows at this stage.



While I certainly appreciate Porsche's approach and think it's cool to have leveraged so many screens in the Taycan, the more I look the more I feel overwhelmed with its design. There seems to be a bit of a disconnect when it comes to ease of use, much like when the first-generation Panamera launched and its interior was a button-centric design — there's a steeper learning curve when settling into its cockpit.



This leaves me scratching my head a bit. Is this actually progress or a step back?



And, being a tech guy that's thinking of today's consumer who's SO reliant on their mobile experiences, I've got to wonder: Does the Taycan's interior remind you more of an Apple iOS or Android experience?



What say you, Spies?











