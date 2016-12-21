Does The Ferrari J50 Look Even Better As A Coupe?

Typically when an automaker comes out with a convertible, it's based on an existing coupe. But that's not always the case, like with the new Ferrari J50.



Revealed yesterday, the J50 is a limited-edition supercar exclusive to Japan where the Prancing Horse marque is celebrating 50 years on the market. Oh, and did we mention that it's singularly gorgeous?



The J50 is based on the 488 Spider, which in turn, of course, is based on the 488 GTB – so it is technically based on a coupe, albeit indirectly. But there isn't a fixed-roof version of the J50 itself, so speculative automotive digital artist Remco of RM Car Design cooked one up to see how it would look.



Read Article