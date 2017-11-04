Does The Range Rover Velar Look Better With a Wide-Body Kit?

gaf42 submitted on 4/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:50:51 PM

1 user comments | Views : 494 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As beautiful as the new Range Rover Velar is, we knew it would only be a matter of time before tuners got their hands on one.

In this case, Lumma Design out of Germany gave the latest Range Rover a digital makeover before sending it out in the real world.

It’s called the Lumma CLR GT Limited Edition, and like other Range Rover projects before it, it tacks a wide body kit onto the body of the new Velar. Love it or hate it, it’s definitely unique, and finished off by a forest green exterior, it gives the Range Rover a new, distinctive look.

Read Article


Does The Range Rover Velar Look Better With a Wide-Body Kit?

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Dexter1

Looks like a bolt-on body kit from JC Whitney.

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2017 11:15:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]