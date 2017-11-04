Does The Range Rover Velar Look Better With a Wide-Body Kit?

As beautiful as the new Range Rover Velar is, we knew it would only be a matter of time before tuners got their hands on one. In this case, Lumma Design out of Germany gave the latest Range Rover a digital makeover before sending it out in the real world.



It’s called the Lumma CLR GT Limited Edition, and like other Range Rover projects before it, it tacks a wide body kit onto the body of the new Velar. Love it or hate it, it’s definitely unique, and finished off by a forest green exterior, it gives the Range Rover a new, distinctive look.



