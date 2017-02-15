Does The Sale European Operations Mean That GM Is No Longer Interested In Being A Global Player?

General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s decision to put the company’s European operations on the block marks a turning point for the automaker that once prided itself on being the No.

1 vehicle maker in the world.

If Barra succeeds in concluding a deal with French automaker Peugeot SA -- and people familiar with the discussions cautioned on Tuesday that many details are yet to be settled -- she will have delivered in an unexpected way on her promise to have GM “disrupt ourselves” rather than wait to be jolted by outside forces.



Actually, It's probably much more tactical. the USA and China is where it's at. Not Europe. Opel is hardly profitable in the European market where production excess drives profits down or worse causes losses. Ford and VW are still viable for now as European brands, but PSA, Renault, and FCA are all in precarious positions relative to Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai-Kia. Selling Opel and precipitating the total implosion of PSA is too delicious to contemplate. Mary Barra is clever. Maybe she will offer De Nysschen to PSA to sweeten the deal.

