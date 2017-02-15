Does The Sale European Operations Mean That GM Is No Longer Interested In Being A Global Player?

General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s decision to put the company’s European operations on the block marks a turning point for the automaker that once prided itself on being the No. 1 vehicle maker in the world. If Barra succeeds in concluding a deal with French automaker Peugeot SA -- and people familiar with the discussions cautioned on Tuesday that many details are yet to be settled -- she will have delivered in an unexpected way on her promise to have GM “disrupt ourselves” rather than wait to be jolted by outside forces.



