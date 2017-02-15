Does The Sale Of European Operations Mean That GM Is No Longer Interested In Being A Global Player?

General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s decision to put the company’s European operations on the block marks a turning point for the automaker that once prided itself on being the No.

1 vehicle maker in the world.

If Barra succeeds in concluding a deal with French automaker Peugeot SA -- and people familiar with the discussions cautioned on Tuesday that many details are yet to be settled -- she will have delivered in an unexpected way on her promise to have GM “disrupt ourselves” rather than wait to be jolted by outside forces.



User Comments

MDarringer

Actually, It's probably much more tactical. the USA and China is where it's at. Not Europe. Opel is hardly profitable in the European market where production excess drives profits down or worse causes losses. Ford and VW are still viable for now as European brands, but PSA, Renault, and FCA are all in precarious positions relative to Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai-Kia. Selling Opel and precipitating the total implosion of PSA is too delicious to contemplate. Mary Barra is clever. Maybe she will offer De Nysschen to PSA to sweeten the deal.

TheSteve

Nah. I speculate GM is just trying not to go bankrupt a second time. It's just business; you do what you believe is necessary to stay profitable.

TomM

First of all -GM intends to remain on the continent as a small player through Cadillac/Camaro/Corvette - so even if they sell Opel - they will not be leaving. However - all these things are cyclical - and eventually - the US economy will falter and Europe will recover.

Without OPEL - its smaller engines and platforms - GM would not have recovered in the rest of the world as quickly as it has. So keeping Opel was logical at the time. Now that GM has the newest platforms - it has less dependence on Opel - and Opels costs are high due to being in Germany. I really believe this will still be a cooperative agreement between PSA and GM - not a buyout though.

