Does Volkswagen's Comeback In 2017 Show That Americans Don't Care About Ethics?

A New Year offers endless opportunities to slice-and-dice annual sales numbers, forecast the year ahead or second-guess bad decisions.

(Buick’s comatose Cascada convertible limped through 2017 with barely 5,500 buyers, but what I want to know is how many traded in a Nissan CrossCabriolet.) Yet a few performances stood out, and a few industry axioms firmed up. One, whatever ails an automaker, a spoonful of SUV is the cure. And two, Americans don’t give a damn about auto scandals, if they were even aware of them in the first place.

Volkswagen's unexpected comeback proved both points. And for that, I declare the German automaker the year’s biggest winner. VW sales jumped 5.2 percent in 2017, even as overall industry sales fell by 1.8 percent, with nearly every major automaker sustaining modest declines.


User Comments

cidflekken

Folks in the US can either be dumb or numb. I'll just leave it at that.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/8/2018 12:16:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cyberlancer

American's CARE about ethics?? REALLY?? They voted for a guy who boasted about how he sexually assaulted women for president and you think they are qualified to even spell ethics??

cyberlancer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/8/2018 12:18:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

Agent009

Brag and did can be two different things. This is more about lied, covered up, and lied again.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/8/2018 12:45:27 PM | | Votes: -1   

PUGPROUD

Can't get away from politics guys can you. Let me throw some heat on the fire...
"Americans with their blood have saved the world time and time again and you (English, French, etc) hate us for it. Get real. A bit of self examination is called for." See how easy it is to hate. Get back to talking cars based on the love of cars and not bring politics, ethnicity, race, gender, age, etc. into it. This is a car site.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/8/2018 1:23:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carsnyc

I think that their "comeback" (backed by tons of cash on the hood) will be short lived and that people will go back to making more educated buying decisions, e.g., Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Honda, etc.

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 1/8/2018 1:40:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

