Don't Come A Knocking If The Tesla Is Rockin: Couple Films Sex Tape While On Autopilot

Amateur US porn star Taylor Jackson, 19, performed the incredibly dangerous stunt with her boyfriend in the front seat of their Tesla Model X.



In the video, posted to adult site PornHub, the pair get hot and heavy for a full ten minutes while their £75,000 electric car careens past people's homes on autopilot mode.

"Earlier this year I was on a road trip with my boyfriend and he asked me to have sex with him while driving," Taylor, who lives in Los Angeles, California, told The Register.



cyberlancer

Filthy whore should be jailed

Car4life1

Looks like the Kardashian’s got some competition on their hands! Kris better sign her quick

Just when you think humans couldn’t get any worst, someone proves ya wrong

PUGPROUD

Elon's public comments on social media about this matter are juvenile and sophomoric particularly when you consider he is the head of a sizable public company.

Aspy11

Elon slandered innocent British divers. Elon has zero morals.

Aspy11

TESLA-----CLICK

Truthy

Proves that if you are driving a Tesla, you're f***ed.

colecole

Autopilot is far more UNsafe than unprotected sex with a porn star.

Truthy

Was that tRump with this porn star?

