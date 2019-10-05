Don't Come A Knocking If The Tesla Is Rockin: Couple Films Sex Tape While On Autopilot

Amateur US porn star Taylor Jackson, 19, performed the incredibly dangerous stunt with her boyfriend in the front seat of their Tesla Model X.
In the video, posted to adult site PornHub, the pair get hot and heavy for a full ten minutes while their £75,000 electric car careens past people's homes on autopilot mode.
"Earlier this year I was on a road trip with my boyfriend and he asked me to have sex with him while driving," Taylor, who lives in Los Angeles, California, told The Register.
