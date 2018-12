A Tesla Model S driver was pulled over and arrested by the California Highway Patrol yesterday after the police officers saw him seemingly sleeping at the wheel.



It took about 7 minutes and 7 miles for the police to be able to pull the car over, which was allegedly on Autopilot. The driver was arrested for drunk driving.



The driver was Alexander Samek, the chair of the Los Altos Planning Commission, according to Palo Alto Online.





